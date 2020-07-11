Salman Khan’s Radhe shooting to resume with green screen visual effects

Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s latest flick “Radhe: Your most wanted bhai” is rumoured to resume shooting with some minor changes in movies outdoor shooting. Due to the tough restrictions imposed in shooting of movies, the producers have decided to shoot the rest of the movie in a Mumbai studio. Most probably the shooting will start next month, said the sources.

“With the new travel restrictions, flying abroad for the shoot is ruled out and the team is contemplating shooting it against a green screen now with visual effects making it appear like it’s been shot abroad. The action sequence will also be shot in a city studio. There’s 10-12 days of work left on the film,” ,said a source close to publication team.

Radhe, produced by Salman along with brother Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 22 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic