Security forces gunned down 6 militants in Arunachal Pradesh

The security forces has gunned down 6 militants belonging to National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) in an encounter in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The soldiers of Assan Rifles carried out a raid after getting solid information about the hideout of militants in in Khonsa area, which is nearly 50 kilometres East of Tinsukia. In the ensuing gunbattle, six insurgents were neutralised, and six weapons alongwith war-like stores were recovered. One Assam Rifles soldier was injured in the operation.

“In the operation, 6 NSCN- IM armed cadre have been killed. One Assam Rifle personnel also received injuries. 6 long-range weapons (Four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ) have been recovered so far,” Arunachal DGP R P Upadhyaya said.