Three arrested for running duplicate SBI bank branch

According to report, Three people including son of former SBI employee, were arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for running a duplicate branch of State Bank of India (SBI).

The duplicate branch, located at Tamil Nadu’s Panruti area, came under lens when an SBI customer noticed it and informed his Branch manager. The matter was later escalated to the Zonal office, which informed that only two branches of SBI are running in Panruti, and there was no third branch opened in the area.

The SBI officials who visited the duplicate branch were surprised to see the entire set up which exactly looked like a bank branch. The SBI officials immediately filed a complaint and three people were arrested.

As per the report, the police arrested three people including the mastermind, an unemployed youth whose parents were former bank employees. The other two who were arrested by the police, include a person who runs the printing press from where all the receipts, challans were printed. While the other person printed rubber stamps.