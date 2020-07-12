2 dead, 12 injured in bus crash in Dubai

At least 2 people were killed and 12 12 others were injured in a traffic accident on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

As per Dubai police, a 4-seater bus collided with a road barrier on Al Manara Bridge, towards Jebel Ali, before the vehicle caught fire. The incident occurred around 8.30am on Sunday.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene to divert traffic and transfer the injured to hospital.

In a second incident around 10.50 am on Sunday, a car rammed into a lorry on Al Khawaneej Road, resulting in the driver getting trapped and severely injured.