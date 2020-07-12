470 coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

470 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. The Ministry of Public Health also announced 809 recoveries and 1 death in the country.

Thus the confirmed cases in Qatar has surged to to 103,598 . Death toll has reached at 147. The total recoveries has reached at 99,743. Currently, the active cases stand at 3,708.

Qatar is having the world’s 21st highest number of coronavirus infections over Argentina. During the past 24 hours, 6 people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), taking the total number of people currently in intensive care units to 140. 3,483 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 412,682.