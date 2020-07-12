DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

470 coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

Jul 12, 2020, 11:11 pm IST

470 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. The Ministry of Public Health also announced 809  recoveries and 1 death in the country.

Thus the confirmed cases in Qatar has surged to  to 103,598 . Death toll has reached at 147. The total recoveries has reached at  99,743.  Currently, the active cases stand at 3,708.

Qatar is having the world’s 21st highest number of coronavirus infections over Argentina. During the past 24 hours, 6 people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), taking the total number of people currently in intensive care units to 140. 3,483 new Covid-19 tests were conducted  in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 412,682.

