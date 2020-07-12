Covid-19 Update: ‘Total lockdown’ announced from Tuesday night

The Karnataka state government has decided to impose a week-long lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown is imposed in urban and rural districts in Bengaluru. The lockdown will take effect from 8 pm on Tuesday (14 July) till 21 July, 2020.

“In view of sudden surge of COVID 19 cases in Bengaluru and on the advice of the experts, it is decided to impose lockdown for a period of one week in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts starting from 8 pm on Tuesday, 14th of July”, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa .

All essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines and groceries will continue uninterrupted. I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic. (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 11, 2020

The detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday in this regard.The CM confirmed that during the lockdown period, the supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, and medicines will continue uninterrupted.