Covid-19 Update:Death toll due to coronavirus surpassed 5.6 lakh globally

The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic has crossed 5.6 lakh globally. The total number of infection has surpassed 13 million too. This was confirmed by Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 12,681,472, while the fatalities rose to 564,420, the University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed .

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,245,158 and 134,764, respectively.Brazil came in second place with 1,839,850 infections and 71,469 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (820,916), and is followed by Russia (719,449), Peru (322,710), Chile (312,029), Mexico (295,268), the UK (290,502), South Africa (264,184), Iran (255,117), Spain (253,908), Pakistan (246,351), Italy (242,827), Saudi Arabia (229,480), Turkey (211,981), France (208,015), Germany (199,709), Bangladesh (181,129), Colombia (140,776), Canada (109,150) and Qatar (103,128), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,883), Italy (34,945), Mexico (34,730), France (30,007), Spain (28,403), India (22,123), Iran (12,635), Peru (11,682) and Russia (11,188).