Covid-19 Updates: 42 deaths in Saudi Arabia

42 more people had died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus. The ministry of health has also announced 2779 new coronavirus cases and 1,742 recoveries.

The total confirmed cases in the country has reached at 232,259. The death toll and total recoveries stand at 2,223 and 167,138 respectively.

Riyadh reported the highest number of confirmed infections on Sunday, with 247 new cases, followed by Jeddah with 191 and Hufuf with 164.

There are 62,898 active cases under medical treatment, including 2,245 critically ill patients under intensive care.