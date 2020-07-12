Covid-19 Updates: 836 coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait

836 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) reported this quoting the Health Ministry. The ministry also reported 4 more deaths and 649 recoveries.The newly diagnosed cases include 549 Kuwaitis and 287 foreign residents.

The total infection tally has reached at 54,894. The death toll has reached at 390. The total number of recoveries from the disease to 44,610 in Kuwait. There are 151 patients receiving intensive care treatment in Kuwait. In the last 24 hours 3,835 Covid-19 tests has been carried out in Kuwait, taking the total test so far done to 433,336.