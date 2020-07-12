Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus has improved in India. The recovery rate has reached at 62.93%. This was announced by the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry announced that the recovered cases of COVID-19 have exceeded active cases by over 2,42,000.Over 19 ,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours. More than 5,34,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the country so far.

More than 2,80,000 samples have been tested during the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of samples tested is over 1,15,87,000. The testing per million for India is presently over 8,396.

Total coronavirus cases in India has reached at 849553. In this 534621 had recovered. The death toll has reached at 22674. The number of active cases under medical supervision is 292258.