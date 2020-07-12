Covid tally in South Korea crosses 13K

South Korea was among the select countries which stood as a model for the world in the fight agaist Covid virus. But some were a loose-hold caused a sudden spurt in infections in the East Asian nation.S.Korea has reported 44 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hours, marking a steady rise in new infections in the greater Seoul area and central cities.

The additional figures released Sunday took the country’s total to 13,417 with 289 deaths. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says 21 of the newly reported cases were local transmissions, all of them recorded either in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area or two central cities.

The agency says the 23 other cases were linked to international arrivals. South Korea has been reporting roughly 30-60 cases every day since it eased social distancing rules in early May.