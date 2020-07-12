Earth quake in China, Tremors felt in Beijing

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 in RS rocked China’s north Hebei province’s Tangshan city. Strong tremors were reportedly felt also in Beijing as per state-run Xinhua news agency.

The earth quake struck at 6:38 AM local time at epicentre located 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude on the premises of Guye district, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said. CENC estimated the quake originated 10 km below the earths surface.

The Chinese railway initiated emergency protocols and suspended passenger trains passing through the area, and a comprehensive inspection of railway equipment and facilities is underway.

Fire and rescue had been despatched to the affected area. No causalities are being reported so far