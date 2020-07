An expat women had died in a fire accident in Bahrain. As per reports, the fire broke out in a building in the area of Sanabis in Bahrain’s Northern Governorate Saturday night.

The Civil defence teams pushed out the fire in the office building . They also rescued 9 others from the building.

Procedures were taken to determine the cause of the fire. The 44-year-old dead woman was an African migrant worker.