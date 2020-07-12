Fish with a human face sends shivers down the spine, Social media users baffled

A bizzare fish caught in Malaysia has send the Social media dome shivering. The peculiarity of the fish is that it has a human like face, especially a mouth complete with human like lips and teeth. The fish belongs to Trigger species inhabiting shallow marine waters in tropical areas. The fish is small but has a powerful bite which enables it to crush shells for eating mussels.

Social media users tried their fantasy to make naughty comments that the fish made them remember Hollywood beauties Angelina Jolie and Kylie Jenner owing to the resemblance of full-lips they flaunt.

Here are some of the hilarious comments which followed the initial post