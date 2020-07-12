Gulf country announces extension of validity of visa

Bahrain and the US have agreed to extend the validity of tourist visas from five to 10 years . This was announced by the Bahraini Foreign Ministry and the US embassy in Manama in a joint statement.

Both countries have reached an agreement whereby the tourist visas granted to Bahraini and US citizens will be valid for 10 years. The accord will take effect at a future date.

“This agreement is a reflection of the long and rich history of mutual cooperation, partnership and friendship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States of America,” the Ministry said.