Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai arrested in Kashmir,To be slapped with PSA

Hurriyat conference leader Ashraf Seharai along with some members of the banned Jamat-e-Islmai are arrested by police ,said Dilbagh Singh the Chief of Kashmir police. The immediate action is after the veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani announced his complete disassociation from politics, making Seharai work for the leadership and subsequent high-jack of the moderate Hurriyat conference.

The police party arrested Sehrai from his residence at Baghat-e-Barzulla here early this morning and he was taken to police station Saddar.

Mr. Sehrai is now the chairperson of the pro-Pakistan group Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.As per sources he will be charged under PSA (Public Safety Act).The PSA allows for administrative detention for up to two years “in the case of persons acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State”, and for administrative detention up to one year where “any person is acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.