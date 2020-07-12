India plays hard ball with China, Appoints star diplomat to Taiwan

India has chosen a senior diplomat handling Indo-US relations as its new envoy to Taipei(Taiwan).The move is a sure-shot bolt to China,which tries to alienate Taiwan in international diplomacy circles. Gourangalal Das, currently Joint Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs, will be the next envoy to Taiwan.

The appointment will be made official soon. This comes at a time when there are calls within the strategic community for upgradation of New Delhi-Taipei ties. China and the US have also been sparring over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

India had no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan so far as it adhered to the One-China policy. The ” One-China policy ” is a policy asserting that there is only one sovereign state under the name China, as opposed to the idea that there are two states, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Republic of China (ROC), whose official names incorporate “China”. The new move could mean a full fledged diplomatic mission replacing the current ‘India-Taipei Association’.

Beijing, has traditionally acted vigorously with any foreign country who challenged its authority over Taiwan, Hong Kong, South China Sea, Tibet and Xinjiang.