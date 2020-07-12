“No guarantee on Trump”,says John Bolton on US Presidents continued support to India

John Bolton,former United States National Security Advisor speaking on Sino-India border tensions said there is no guarantee that US President Donald Trump will back India against China-if tensions escalate.

In an interview allowed to Wion TV,the former NSA agreed to the point that China has been behaving in a belligerent fashion all around its borders, certainly in the East and South China sea, and its relations with Japan,India,Philippines as well as others have declined.

On how far Trump was prepared to go to back India against China, he said, “I don’t know which way he would go and I don’t think he knows either. I think he sees the geostrategic relationship with China, for example, exclusively through the prism of trade,” certainly aiming at the most unpredictable and vibrant President at Oval office.

“I don’t know what Trump will do after the November elections once the guard rail is removed… He’ll be back to the big China trade deal. If things were to develop between India and China in a more critical fashion, I’m not sure where he would come down,” added Bolton who was once US envoy to the UN.

Asked if he believes that if things were to escalate between India and China, there is no guarantee that Trump will back India against China, Bolton said, “That is correct”.