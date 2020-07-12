Rekha’s staff tests Covid positive, BMC seals the compound

Yester years Bollywood beauty,Rekha is now in self quarantine after a staff in her bungalow tested Covid positive. The security guard at Rekha’s house -‘Sea Spring’, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and he has been hospitalised at the BMC’s COVID-19 care facility in Bandra Kurla Complex since then, a civic official said on Sunday, reported PTI.A portion of her estate is also sealed and BMC will conduct Covid tests on all staff members working in her estate.

How ever an unnamed official of BMC informed that the actress did not want BMC to test her. She will get a test done on her own and submit the report to the authorities.

BMC raised the alert level in the posh region and Rekha’s neighbour-popular lyricist Javed Akhtar and his family together with staffs will also be tested for Covid.