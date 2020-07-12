DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Relatives of dead Covid-19 patient carry body to graveyard in auto rickshaw

Jul 12, 2020, 04:11 pm IST

In a shocking incident, relatives of a dead Covid-19 patient body to graveyard in an auto rickshaw violating all safety and precautionary protocols.The incident took place in Telengana on Friday. The relatives took the dead body from Nizamabad Government Hospital to a graveyard using an auto-rickshaw. The body was buried without any supervision from the hospital.

As per reports, the body of the 50-year-old Covid patient was handed over to relative on Friday for the final rites. There was no arrangement for an ambulance or a handler who has the authority to handle infected bodies at the burial sites.

A relative of the deceased works at the hospital. He requested the administration to hand over the body to him to which the hospital obliged. The relative did not wait for the ambulance and took the dead body for the last rites with the help of a person from the hospital.

In the image that has now gone viral, neither the relative of the deceased nor the driver of auto rickshaw can be seen wearing any protective gear.

