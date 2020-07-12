TV series Crime Patrol actor Rajan Sehgal dead, aged 36

Popular TV series ‘Crime Patrol’ star Rajan Sehgal breathed his last at PGI,Chandigarh. As per hospital reports his death was due to complexities incurred due to multiple organ failure. Sehgal also was noted for his role in ‘Sarabjit’,along side Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sehgal, just 36 had also acted in many Punjabi movies. He was a theatre actor who graduated from Punjab University. He has done key roles in serials Sabki Ladli Bebo, Bhagya and Rishta. He was the lead in Rishton Se Badi Pratha and also starred in Tum Dena Saath Mera, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar, Jaane Kya Hoga Ram and Kuldeepak.