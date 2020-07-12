WHO updates its Covid Guidelines:Includes airborne transmission

The WHO had updated their Covid guidelines to include the ‘airborne transmission’ as a mode of transmission for Coronavirus.WHO included the new form of Covid transmission after receiving an open letter from 239 scientists who claimed that there is growing evidence of the spread of Covid-19 through airborne transmission.

According to the updated WHO guidelines, Airborne transmission of the virus can occur in health care settings where specific medical procedures, called aerosol-generating procedures, generate very small droplets called aerosols.

Some outbreak reports related to indoor crowded spaces have suggested the possibility of aerosol transmission, combined with droplet transmission, for example, restaurants and gyms.