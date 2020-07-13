SC rejects the petition seeking Covid restrictions on Amarnath pilgrimage

The SC rubbished a petition seeking enforcement of Covid protocols to restrict the Amarnath Yatra. A three-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud rejected a PIL(Public Interest Letigation) filed by Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organization.

The apex court left the decision solely to the local administarations descretion and refused to interfere with the steps they were taking by restricting pilgrims this year. The Court cited the principle of separation of powers and gave the local administration the power to decide on pilgrimage.

The PIL of Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars also contained a request for the ‘live darshan’ of Lord Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine on the internet and television.Administrators of the now UT-Jammu and Kashmir had already restricted the pilgrimage to 12 day event and has imposed a quota for the number of pilgrims allowed for darshan in Amarnath caves every day.

The Chief Secretary of Jammu ,BVR Subrahmanyam said 100% RT-PCR test will be enforced on all persons travelling into Jammu and Kashmir.” Anyone travelling to J&K will have to be sampled, tested and quarantined till they are reported to be negative.”