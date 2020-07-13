Boycott China : Actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore deal with Chinese brand Oppo

Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand. The actor has reportedly walked out of endorsing the Chinese phone Oppo.

Social media was abuzz with speculations after Karthik Aryan was seen holding an iPhone in his latest Instagram post. Sharing a picture of him clicking the sky the actor wrote: Yes. I am that Bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud.” Netizens were quick to remark that the Love Aaj Kal actor was using an iPhone and not an Oppo.

Post the Ladakh standoff, where there was a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers and injuring more, the “Boycott China” appeal has been on the rise. Last month, the traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had asked celebrities to stop endorsing Chinese brands.