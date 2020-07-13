Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Saudi Arabia health ministry on Monday reported 2,852 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,704 recoveries.Twenty new deaths were also reported.

With this, a total of 235,111 cases have been reported in the Kingdom, along with 169,842 recoveries. Total deaths are at 2,243.

There are 63,026 active cases in the country, the ministry said, of which 2,235 are critical.