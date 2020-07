UAE reported 401 new coronavirus cases and 492 recoveries on Sunday. Two deaths were also reported on Sunday.

Authorities said that 50,000 tests had been conducted across UAE on July 12, 2020, which led to the detection of these new cases. The total number of confirmed cases in UAE is now 54,854 out of which 45,140 people have recovered.The UAE COVID-19 death toll is now 333.