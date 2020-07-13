Coronavirus : India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves,says Health Ministry

Co-ordinated action by the Centre with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis have led to a steady rise in the number of recovered cases in the country, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The number of recovered cases exceeds active COVID-19 cases by 2,42,362 as on date, it said. “The recovery rate has improved to 62.93 per cent,” the ministry said.

Authorities in Delhi have put on hold their plan to use sports stadiums as makeshift Covid care centres as of now in view of the good recovery rate the city is witnessing, officials said on Sunday. Seeing the current situation, there is no need to turn stadiums into Covid facilities, an official in the East Delhi district administration said.

With 28,637 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases in India neared the 8.5 lakh-mark. Of the 8,49,553 cases, 5.3 lakh have recovered, while there are nearly 3 lakh active cases. The toll stands at 22,674. India is the third worst-hit nation, behind only the United States and Brazil.