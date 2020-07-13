Coronavirus : Yogi Govt starts door-to-door medical screening for COVID19

Yogi Adithyanath Govt has begins Door-to-door screening for Chinese coronavirus in UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet on Saturday had said that medical screening and testing are the most important means to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

CM Yogi Adityanath has given the instructions to the officials to conduct door-to-door medical screening. “If anyone is found to have symptoms, the health officials will take the sample for testing,” he added. Everyone should be aware and alert, as staying protected is the best treatment.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Uttar Pradesh, said during a press conference that more than 1.40 lakh teams have been formed for medical screening tasks. Yogi Adityanath has instructed to increase testing capacity continuously. The testing capacity via RTPCR testing has reached 30,000 per day in the state. “15,000 to 20,000 antigen tests will be conducted now, and 2,000 tests should be conducted per day via True Net machine,” he added.