Covid-19 Updates: ‘Complete lockdown’ from 14 -22 announced as coronavirus cases rises

As the number of coronavirus cases are increasing the Karnataka government has imposed a ‘complete lockdown’ in its capital city Bengaluru. The lockdown is from 14 to 22 July .

“Complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on 14th July to 5 am on 22nd July in view rising Covid-19 cases,” stated Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

However, essential services such as hospitals, grocery shops as well as scheduled exams will be allowed in the city. “Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held,” the state government’s release stated.

All essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines and groceries will continue uninterrupted. I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic. (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 11, 2020

“In view of sudden surge of COVID 19 cases in Bengaluru and on the advice of the experts, it is decided to impose lockdown for a period of one week in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts starting from 8 pm on Tuesday, 14th of July”, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa .