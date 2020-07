The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 13 million globally. The death toll has reached at 570,000 . The number of recoveries crossed 7.58 million on Monday.

Till now the pandemic is reported from 210 countries across the globe. The infection was first reported in China in December 2019.

North America, Latin America and Europe each account for around 25% of cases, while Asia and the Middle East have around 11% and 9% respectively.