CPI(M) demands immediate release of arrested Urban Naxals

CPI(M) has demanded the immediate release of dreaded ‘Urban Naxals’ such as Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha and Professor Saibaba on health grounds during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It expressed “grave concerns” over the health of individuals it called ‘political and human rights activists’.

The statement issued by the polit bureau of the CPI(M) said, “It has been reported that Akhil Gogoi has tested positive for Covid-19. Varavara rao’s health is also been reported to be alarming. Given the cramped and unhygienic condition in the jails, there is every possibility that prominent human rights activists such as Gautam Navlakha, Anil Teltumbde, Sudha Bhardwaj, Shoma Sen etc., jailed on trumped up charges are at risk of catching the infection.”

“Among the other political prisoners, the condition of Prof. Saibaba is even worse. A person with 90 per cent disability, he has 19 medical conditions, many of which are life threatening. Even UN special rapporteurs on human rights had last year demanded his release given his health condition,” it added.