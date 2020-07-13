Family members of Bollywood actor tests Covid positive

Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher in tweeted yesterday to confirm his family members including mother Dulari, younger brother Raju Kher and two others were tested positive for Covid-19.Kher himself underwent Covid tests and his results came negative.

Anupam Kher shared the bad news both in his Twitter and Instagram handles. He requested his friends and well wishers to pray for his aged mother Dulari who got shifted to Covid treatment ward and for a CT scan for medical investigation. He added that she is only having mild Covid symptoms.