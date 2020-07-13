“Food is not free any were”, says Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood heroine Shilpa Shetty is completing her 27 years in the film field and is well aware of how the industry runs. She said that stardom is not easily achieved but it takes a talent driven at the right direction to get there.In an interview allowed to IANS, the ‘ailare’ girl now also an entrepreneur said that the Bollywood is not different from the rest of the world in the sense that “food should be earned always through hard means”.

Every one has to strive to be a bread earner and it involves some gains and losses. Speaking about success she said that fortune favoured her and her gains weighed heavy than her losses.

When asked to share her experience on the industries openness to women, she said that in 27 years Bollywood has changed a lot and the time is apt to make necessary changes for more favourable working environment to women.