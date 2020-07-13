Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against UAE Dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per market experts, the weak performance of US dollar and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

The Indian rupee Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 75.20 against the US dollar, then gained further ground and touched 75.14 against the US dollar, up 6 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 75.20 against the greenback on Friday. Indian rupee is trading at 20.47 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of major currencies slipped 0.2% to 96.452.