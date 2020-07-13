Former diplomat T.P. Srenivasan reacts on Supreme Court Verdict on Padmanabha Swami Temple

The apex court in the country, Supreme Court has announced its verdict on Padmanabha Swamy temple. The Supreme Court has given the administration and control of the Padmanabha Swamy temple to erstwhile Travancore Royal family.

The top court has overturned the January 2011 judgment of the Kerala high court which had ruled that the state government should take over the control of the temple from a trust headed by the former royal family.

“We are bound to go by the verdict. We have always followed the apex court order in letter and spirit,” said state Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran.

“The bond between Sree Padmanabha Swami and the Travancore family are fundamental and unbreakable. The Supreme Court has upheld this fact through its verdict. It is a matter for celebration by all of us” tweeted former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan.