Google to invest Rs.75,000 crore for ‘ India Digitization Fund’: announces CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has made it clear that the technology giant will invest US Dollar 1000 crore (INR. 75,000 crore) in India in the next years. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced announced this

at the Google for India 2020.The Rs. 75,000 crore Google for India Digitization Fund will be invested in India over the next 5-7 years.

“We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” said Pichai.

“As we make these investments, we look forward to working alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government, as well as Indian businesses of all sizes to realize our shared vision for a Digital India. There’s no question we are facing a difficult moment today, in India and around the world. The dual challenges to our health and to our economies have forced us to rethink how we work and how we live. But times of challenge can lead to incredible moments of innovation. Our goal is to ensure India not only benefits from the next wave of innovation, but leads it. Working together we can ensure that our best days are still ahead,” Pichai added.