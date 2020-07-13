Gulf country makes important announcement

Saudi Arabian government has took an important decision. The Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia decided to impose a heavy fine for anyone who violates instructions regarding entry to holy sites during Haj 2020.

‘In addition to the royal order to approve the provisions and penalties for violating the precautionary measures and preventive measures taken to confront the new coronavirus, and to ensure compliance with the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures (protocols) to limit the outbreak of the Covid-19 approved for the Hajj season this year 1441AH. It was decided to punish anyone who violates the instructions prohibiting entry to the holy sites (Mona, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit, starting from the date of 28/11/1441 AH until the end of the twelfth day of Zul Hijjah, with a financial fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals. In the event of a repeat offence, the penalty will be double’, said an official statement released by the ministry.