Pakistan restores bank accounts of international terrorist Hafiz Saeed and his aides

Pakistan has restored the bank accounts of international terrorists and the chief of outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed and his four top aides. Saeed is the master brain behind the Mumbai terror attack.

Saeed is a UN designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a $10 million bounty, was arrested on July 17 last year in terror financing cases.

He was sentenced to 11 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in February this year. He is lodged at the Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M. Ashraf, Yahya Mujahid and Zafar Iqbal – all on the UN Security Council’s terrorists list – were the other members of the JuD and Lashkar-e-Taiba who got their bank accounts restored.

They are currently facing sentences ranging 1 to 5 years in Lahore jail in terror financing cases filed against them by the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

“The restoration of bank accounts has taken place after formal approval of the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council,” the paper said.

Citing sources, the paper said the JuD leaders had appealed to the United Nations for restoring their bank accounts so that they could run their family affairs.

These leaders in their request to the government of Pakistan had also mentioned about their financial income and sources of earning. The same was forwarded to the UNSC along with their bank account numbers and other related details, it added.