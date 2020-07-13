Rajasthan Political Crisis : “Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart”, says Congress

Rahul Gandhi’s office insisted that “He (Sachin Pilot) is always in his heart. And they speak often and directly. They have great respect and affection for each other.”

There has been no word on Twitter either from Rahul Gandhi on the Rajasthan crisis. The former Congress president tweeted twice on Monday. The first tweet questioned the government’s claim the fight against Covid-19 was going well and the second was about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand on the face off with China in Ladakh.

This response came when HT asked for Rahul Gandhi’s response to whether he had been in touch with Pilot, who is said to have been furious after the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) summoned him for questioning after Gehlot claimed that the BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs by bribing them with sums ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore.

The SOG operates under Gehlot and although the chief minister was also summoned Pilot’s supporters claimed it was an eye wash.

Pilot had claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government was in minority and that he had the support of over 30 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly.