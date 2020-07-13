Rajasthan Political Crisis : Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul Gandhi

In the middle of political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has denied meeting Rahul Gandhi this evening. It was being told by the media report that he will meet Rahul Gandhi this evening. However, he has denied this. After this, the political arrogance in Rajasthan does not seem to be decreasing.

This morning, Mr Pilot’s rival and boss Ashok Gehlot invited a media scrum to assess the MLAs who had gathered at his home – a party meeting designed to prove that Mr Gehlot, as Chief Minister, remains in charge of a government that can win a trust vote.

Mr Pilot says that is not true. Last evening, claiming the support of 30 of the Congress’ 107 MLAs, he said that Mr Gehlot is now leading a minority government. His proclamation was preceded by his arrival in Delhi from Jaipur and placed in public his determination to take his long-running fight with Mr Gehlot to the finish.

Ahead of the Congress meeting in Jaipur this morning, which Mr Pilot skipped, party leaders urged Mr Pilot to reconsider his stand, offering him both “a chance to resolve issues at a party forum” and a message from party chief Sonia Gandhi – “Our doors are open.”

For all that make-nice talk, the meeting of Congress MLAs ended with a resolution that clearly marks Mr Pilot as its target – it called for “strict disciplinary action be taken against any office bearer or member of Legislative Party who indulges in activities against the Congress government, party or gets involved in any conspiracy.”