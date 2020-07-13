” To oust Priyanka from her government bungalow is not vendetta politics but low-caste politics,”: NCP leader makes casteist remark

Former union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar has ignited controversy by making abusive casteist remark. The NCP leader made the controversial remark for ousting Priyanka Gandhi from her govt bungalow. Pawar said this in an interview given to Shiv Sena mouthpiece–Saamana.

“Nehru was one of the tallest leaders of the country. His daughter, Indira Gandhi, too sacrificed herself for the nation. Her son Rajiv Gandhi also immensely contributed to the country. A daughter of such a family, after the death of her father Rajiv Gandhi, is trying to consolidate her political party with the help of her mother Sonia Gandhi…There can be political differences over your ideologies but to oust her from her government bungalow is not vendetta politics but low-caste politics,” Sharad Pawar told Associate editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.

For the first time in the 33-year-old history of Shiv Sena mouthpiece–Saamana, it interviewed a political leader not associated with Shiv Sena.

Sharad Pawar said that the central government has not indulged in vendetta politics but in “low-caste politics”, Pawar said while responding to Raut’s question that Mamata Banerjee had accused Modi government of indulging in vendetta politics.