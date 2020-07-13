Warning ! Fake TikTok links spreading malware on WhatsApp

Taking advantage of the people of the country who are keen to get TikTok back, scammers are spreading the malware app links through WhatsApp.

The Indian government recently banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok citing security reasons amid the border tensions between India and China.

Besides TikTok, the other banned Chinese apps include Shein, Club Factory, ShareIt, UC Browser, Baidu map, Clash of Kings and DU battery saver.Issuing an advisory, the Maharashtra government has cautioned users against the malware app stating that it can ‘steal sensitive information from your phone’.

After the ban on TikTok, many other home-grown alternatives have come in and they are trying to build up a user base.Facebook’s Instagram has also launched Reels in India as an alternative to TikTok.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has warned the people about the new TikTok scam on its Twitter handle.

The Maharashtra government advisory says people are now taking advantage of the popularity of TikTok by promoting a malware app called TikTok Pro.

The offenders are calling TikTok Pro an alternative to the banned app.

They are sending text messages via various social media platforms, encouraging users to download the app from external links.

The message vaguely reads, “Enjoy TikTok videos and also make creative videos again. Now TikTok is only available in (Tiktok pro) So Download from below: Link.”