22 lakh people affected in Assam floods

Over 22 lakh people has affected by the flood in Assam. The state government has revealed that around 22 lakh people affected in 27 districts across the state in the floods. 7 The death toll due to floods has risen to 50.

National Disaster Response Force,State Disaster Response Force , district administrations and local people have rescued 19,548 people during the last 24 hours by deploying 98 boats across the state.

The ASDMA said out of the 27 districts, the worst affected 20 districts are Dhemaji, Udalguri, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Baksa, Lakhimpur, Chirang, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Kamrup, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Majuli, Dibrugarh, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia.

Floodwaters have inundated 2,763 villages affecting around 22 lakh people and 103,806 hectares of crop area in 27 districts. The district administrations have set up 480 relief camps and distribution centres in 20 districts, where around 61,000 people have taken shelter.