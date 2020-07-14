CBSE makes important announcement regarding Class X results

Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister of Human Resource Development has announced the results of

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will Class X examination will be announced on Wednesday.

“My dear children, parents, and teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck,” , Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

Results for Class XII exams had been announced by the CBSE on Monday, and saw an overall pass rate of 88.78%. As many as 1.193 million students had taken the CBSE Class XII exams this year.

The board announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the four pointer scheme that was earlier released, marks for the exams not attended by students have been awarded on the basis of the marks scored in best performing subjects.