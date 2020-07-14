Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 rosses 574,000 globally

The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,229,335. A total of 574,977 people have died of the disease, the university added.

As many as 7,691,451 COVID-19 patients have recovered worldwide.

The World Health Orgzation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India.