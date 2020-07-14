Coronavirus : Govt announces financial assistance for final rites of those deceased due to COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a sum of Rs 15,000 for the final rites of people succumbing to COVID-19.

Taking cognizance of the recent COVID-19 deaths in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the news and said the order will come into force with an immediate effect.

CM said that no patient should be denied medical treatment and if a hospital authority refuses to do so, they will be dealt with severely and the hospital permissions will also be revoked.

In a review meeting held at the Tadepalli Camp office in Amaravati, CM Reddy also discussed the preventive measures to be further taken on the COVID-19 cases and directed the state health officials to focus on quality in COVID care centers, hospitals and quarantine centers.