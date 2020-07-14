Coronavirus : Total recovered cases 1.8 times higher than active cases, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry on Tuesday assured that there has been progressive decline in daily growth rate of new Covid-19 cases and that the total recovered cases are about 1.8 times the number of active cases. It also said that the fatality rate is 2.6 per cent and it is rapidly coming down.

“There has been hypothesis & suggestions by several scientists that there may be some airborne transmission with micro-droplets (less than 5 microns in size), he said adding that adding that physical distancing & use of masks remains important.

India, with over 9 lakh infections, is the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States (3,363,056) and Brazil (1,884,967). At least 23,727 people have succumbed to the disease in India, while 3,11,565 patients are undergoing treatment and 5,71,460 have recovered. In the last two months, the two trends that have remain nearly unchanged in India are an increasing positivity rate and a declining death rate. However, Delhi has seen a remarkable turnaround; the city reported less than 1,000 new infections Monday for the first time since June 1.

As global cases of the novel coronavirus crossed the 13 million mark Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the pandemic would get “worse and worse and worse” if the basics weren’t followed. Over 572,000 people have died from the virus worldwide.