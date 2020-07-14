Covid-19 Alert: Government imposes 9-day lockdown from today night in two districts

The 9-day lockdown announced by the state government will come into effect in two districts in Karnataka from tonight. The Karnataka state government has announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru city and rural districts.

The nine-day lockdown in Bengaluru (comprising of BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts) would be imposed from July 14 (Tuesday). This lockdown will continue till 5 am of July 22.

All essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines and groceries will continue uninterrupted. I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic. (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 11, 2020

The guidelines have ordered the closure of the offices of the state government and their autonomous bodies, corporations etc. However, exceptions (outside containment zone) have been made for Health, Medical Education, Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster Management, BBMP, and Prisons.

All the offices operating and maintaining essential services such as Electricity, Water, Sanitation, etc. BBMP and Subordinate Offices, Bengaluru Urban and Bengal urn Rural DC and Subordinate Offices will also remain open. The secretariat offices in Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and MS Building with remain open with 50 per cent strength.