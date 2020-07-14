Disney Land Hong Kong closes again after new Covid outbreak

Disney Land Hong Kong is closed again after a new wave of Covid pandemic prompted City administration to ban public gatherings of more than four. The Disney Land was closed earlier at March at the first onset of Covid pandemic and was reopened last month

The announcement was made on the resorts official website that the Hong Kong park is closing Wednesday until further notice. The resort’s hotels will remain open with appropriate changes in levels of service, Disney officials said.

The resort is closing as required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong,” Disney said on the website.Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced new coronavirus-related restrictions Monday and she urged the private sector to put in place work-from-home arrangements for employees.

On Monday, 41 out of 52 coronavirus infections reported in Hong Kong were locally-transmitted cases. Since July 6, Hong Kong has reported 250 new cases, with Monday’s tally being the highest since March.