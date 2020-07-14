Huge fire breaks out at pharmaceutical company

A major fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in JN Pharma City at Parawada near Visakhapatnam on Monday night. At least one person was injured in the blaze. The injured was rushed to a hospital in Gajuwaka.

An explosion was first heard at a unit of Ramky Solvents, following which there was a huge fire. The fire incident is reported to have occurred in the Coastal Waste Management Project.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Suresh Babu, confirmed that the fire which broke out at 10:30 pm has been doused and one person was injured in the incident.